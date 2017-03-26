J&K: Terrorists attack police search party in Pulwama, two neutralised

At least two terrorists were killed in an encounter with Jammu & Kashmir police at Padgampora in Pulwama area on Sunday. The terrorists first attacked the police search party and were later killed in retaliatory firing. The area has been cordoned off.

One SLR and one AK-47 were recovered from the slain terrorists.

Pulwama (J&K): Terrorists attacked police search party in Padgampora, 2 terrorists killed, area has been cordoned off. pic.twitter.com/cIDPL6vdvx — ANI (@ANI_news) March 26, 2017

More details awaited

