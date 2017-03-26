J&K: Terrorists attack police search party in Pulwama, two neutralised

Latest News
The terrorists first attacked the police search party and were later killed in retaliatory firing.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: March 26, 2017 4:40 pm

At least two terrorists were killed in an encounter with Jammu & Kashmir police at Padgampora in Pulwama area on Sunday. The terrorists first attacked the police search party and were later killed in retaliatory firing. The area has been cordoned off.

One SLR and one AK-47 were recovered from the slain terrorists.

More details awaited

 

