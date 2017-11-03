J&K: Two soldiers killed in Pulwama operation

Internet service in south Kashmir has been blocked. (File) Internet service in south Kashmir has been blocked. (File)

Two Army soldiers and a militant were killed during an operation in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Thursday, police said.

Soldiers from 50 RR and the Special Operations Group of police launched the joint operation in Samboora village in the evening. During the operation, militants opened fire on the troopers, resulting in the encounter.

J&K DG P S P Vaid tweeted that one militant was killed and two others were engaged in the operation. Officials said two soldiers, who were injured in the gunbattle, succumbed to injuries.

The Army neither confirmed nor denied the death of soldiers.

Officials said the area was under cordon and the gunfight was on. Internet service in south Kashmir has been blocked. Train services will remain suspended on Friday to quell protests. There were reports of some people trying to pelt the forces with stones during the encounter.

Meanwhile, five personnel were injured when militants attacked a bus that was part of a CRPF convoy in Anantnag. The police said the attack took place around 8.30 am at Lazibal. The Lashkar-e-Toiba claimed responsibility for the attack.

