J&K: Two soldiers, civilian injured in Pakistan shelling

Two soldiers were among three people injured on Thursday as Pakistani troops continued firing mortar shells and small arms fire at intermittent intervals on forward Indian positions and civilian areas along the Line of Control in Rajouri and Poonch districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

Pakistani troops resorted to heavy mortar shelling, automatics and small arms fire along the LoC in Balakote and Mankote areas of Mendhar in Poonch district till afternoon. The shelling restarted late in the evening, with Indian troops retaliating strongly.

Sources said that while two soldiers were injured in Mankote area of Poonch district, a civilian was injured in Nowshera sector in Rajouri district. The injured civilian was identified as Suresh Kumar, 50, of Gania village. He suffered splinter injuries after a mortar shell landed on the premises of his home, sources added.

Pointing out that there has been no let-up in unprovoked mortar shelling and small arms fire from across the Line of Control, sources said Pakistani troops were using long range weapons to target civilian areas on the Indian side. Two mortar shells fell near Nowshera town, one near Bypass bridge and another in a nullah beside Government Degree College, causing panic in the area.

Police had a tough time controlling the crowd that gathered at both the places to see the exploded shells. Though there has been no evacuation of civilians from any place in view of the latest shelling, sources said the district administration and police had been keeping vigil.

The affected areas in Nowshera include Kalal and Baba Khori. The Indian troops retaliated and the exchange of fire between two sides was continuing till reports last came in.

