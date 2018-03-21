J&K: Two policemen killed in ongoing encounter in Kupwara

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: March 21, 2018 4:26 pm
Two policemen were killed in an ongoing encounter in Kupwara’s Halmatpora in Jammu & Kashmir on Wednesday. Search operation is still underway. Four terrorists were killed during an encounter last night.
The encounter site is around 8 km from Kupwara town and Halmathpora is the last village before the LoC, which is 20-25 km away from the spot. Officials said it was possible that these militants sneaked into the Valley recently and were waiting for an opportunity to cross into Lolab or Vilgam areas of Kupwara district.
More details awaited
- Mar 21, 2018 at 4:57 pmFreedom Fighters of Kashmir are Inspirations for Dravida Nadu freedom fighters keep it up we’ll free our lands from Illegal occupation of uncivilized North Indian governmentReply
- Mar 21, 2018 at 4:38 pmInia will have to suffer daily for the sin commited by Nehru in Kashmir.If he would hav lisened to Sadar Patel, Kashmir would be fully ours. Nehru forced aicle 370 in Cons uttion. We are suffering daily ofor one man's monumental b er.Reply