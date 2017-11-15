J&K: Two militants arrested in Kulgam district

Representational photo Representational photo

Two militants, including one injured during an encounter on Thursday, were arrested from the Kulgam district in south Kashmir today, police said. A militant was arrested from Kund village of Kulgam district, a police official said. He said the militant was arrested in an injured condition.

He was injured during an encounter with the security forces in Kund village yesterday, the official said. An Army jawan and a militant were killed in the encounter. The police claimed to have arrested another militant during ‘naka’ checking in the district.

Shamsul Waqar alias Pyara was arrested during checking at Check-e-Budwani in Kulgam, the official said. He said that some arms and ammunition were recovered from his possession.

