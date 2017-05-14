J&K: Security forces kill two terrorists killed in Handwara

Two terrorists were killed in an encounter with security personnel in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district, an Army official said. The security forces had launched a cordon and search operation in Bhagatpura in Handwara area of the district based on a specific intelligence input about the presence of militants there, he said.

As the security forces were conducting the search operation, militants fired upon them, the official said. He added that the security forces retaliated and in resulting encounter, two militants were killed.

Two weapons have been recovered from the encounter site, he said, adding that the identity and the group affiliation of the slain militants are being ascertained. The gunfight is over and the area is being sanitised, the official said.

(With inputs from PTI)

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now