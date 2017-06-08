Latest News
  • Two jawans injured as Indian Army foils infiltration bid by militants in Uri

Two jawans injured as Indian Army foils infiltration bid by militants in Uri

Uri infiltration bid: Five to six militants tried to infiltrate into the Uri sector along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: June 8, 2017 10:40 am
The Army has foiled their attempt to infiltrate the region. (Source: ANI)

Top News

Two jawans were injured early Thursday morning in an encounter along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir’s Uri district. At least five militants tried to infiltrate the border but the Army foiled their attempt, news agency ANI reported.

Uri has been on high alert since last year when the Army base was attacked by heavily armed terrorists. Nineteen jawans were killed in the encounter. Uri is located barely a few kilometres from the Line of Control (LoC) and some 70 km from Srinagar. More details are awaited.

More Top News

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

Buzzing Now

Top News

Jun 08: Latest News