Two jawans injured as Indian Army foils infiltration bid by militants in Uri

The Army has foiled their attempt to infiltrate the region. (Source: ANI) The Army has foiled their attempt to infiltrate the region. (Source: ANI)

Two jawans were injured early Thursday morning in an encounter along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir’s Uri district. At least five militants tried to infiltrate the border but the Army foiled their attempt, news agency ANI reported.

Uri has been on high alert since last year when the Army base was attacked by heavily armed terrorists. Nineteen jawans were killed in the encounter. Uri is located barely a few kilometres from the Line of Control (LoC) and some 70 km from Srinagar. More details are awaited.

