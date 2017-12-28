J&K: Two days after cross-LoC action, Northern Command reviews security in Rajouri

Describing the killing of its soldiers on Saturday as “dastardly”, the Northern Command had made it clear that “it shall retaliate at a time… of its choosing”. Describing the killing of its soldiers on Saturday as “dastardly”, the Northern Command had made it clear that “it shall retaliate at a time… of its choosing”.

Northern Commander Lt General Devraj Anbu on Wednesday visited forward areas of Rajouri district to review situation on the ground, two days after the Indian Army killed three Pakistani soldiers in a cross-LoC operation.

On Saturday, Pakistani troops had killed four Indian Army personnel, among them a Major, in Rajouri’s Keri sector. The operation from the Indian side on Monday, believed to be a retaliation to Saturday’s attack, was in Rawalakot’s Rakh Chikri sub-sector.

Describing the killing of its soldiers on Saturday as “dastardly”, the Northern Command had made it clear that “it shall retaliate at a time… of its choosing”.

At a meeting of senior army officers on Wednesday, Lt General Devraj Anbu “reviewed the security situation and operational preparedness of troops’’, read a tweet from the Northern Command. He also interacted with officers and jawans and “lauded all ranks for their steadfastness and high morale”, it added.

In a fresh incident of ceasefire violation across the LoC, Pakistani troops on Wednesday morning resorted to unprovoked mortar shelling and small-arms fire on forward Indian positions in Jammu and Kashmir’s Khori Baba area in Nowshera, Rajouri district.

Sources said that the firing from the Pakistan side started around 8.55 am and lasted till 9.10 am.

The Indian Army retaliated. There was no casualty or damage to property on the Indian side, the sources added.

Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed 881 ceasefire violations this year along the LoC and the International Border.

