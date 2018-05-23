J&K: Four civilians killed, nine injured in Pak firing along IB in Kathua-Jammu sectors, say police

Jammu and Kashmir: Pakistan violated ceasefire yet again today after it resorted to heavy shelling along International Border. (Representational Image) Jammu and Kashmir: Pakistan violated ceasefire yet again today after it resorted to heavy shelling along International Border. (Representational Image)

At least four civilians were killed and nine others injured in heavy shelling and firing by Pakistani Rangers on civilians areas along International Border in Kathua, Jammu and Samba sectors, PTI quoted police as saying.

A senior police officer told PTI that the firing and shelling started at 9 am today. Today is the 9th day of continuous firing and shelling by Pakistani Rangers along the IB and LoC in Jammu, Kathua and Samba districts. Pakistan ceasefire violation: ‘We continue to live in fear… who do we approach for relief’

Speaking to PTI, a senior police officer said that the Pakistani Rangers also targeted civilian areas and posts in Kathua district. “There was heavy firing and shelling on civilian areas and posts along the IB in Hiranagar sector of Kathua district before dawn”, the officer was quoted by PTI as saying. The injured have been admitted to hospitals.

Even as the shelling is on, nearly 100 border residents have been evacuated and put in safe shelters and an operation to evacuate others is going on with use of bullet proof vehicles, said the officer. In R S Pura, Arnia, Bishnah of Jammu district and Ramgarh and Samba sectors firing and shelling is going on since last night.

On Tuesday, more than a dozen people, including a 70-year-old woman, were injured as Pakistan Rangers continued to fire mortar shells and small arms at various areas between Akhnoor and Samba. Also Read: Pakistan ceasefire violation: ‘We continue to live in fear… who do we approach for relief’

Five of the injured belong to R S Pura, six from Ramgah and one from Arnia, sources said. While the Centre has announced a ceasefire during Ramzan in Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan continued to violate the ceasefire along the LoC. Since January, 38 people have been killed in the firing.

Meanwhile, educational institutions in the affected areas remained closed. A senior BSF official told PTI that firing and shelling continued unabated overnight and has spread to all sectors along the border. He said Pakistani Rangers suffered several casualties with a number of their bunkers getting hit in the exchanges.

(With PTI and ENS inputs)

