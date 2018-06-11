J&K: Two arrested for stealing rifle, opening fire at police checkpoint

Two Kashmiri youths were apprehended by police in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district on Monday morning after they opened fire at a police checkpoint near Thanamandi town. The duo allegedly stole an INSAS rifle and three magazines from a police post at Shahdra Sharief shrine before escaping on a motorcycle.

Mukhtar Ahmed and Ajaz Ahmed, both residents of Shopian district, stole the weapon and ammunition from a locked trunk kept inside the post when police personnel went to offer prayers at the shrine at 4 am. They carried the trunk to a nearby river and broke the lock, police said. An alarm was sounded after the police discovered that the trunk was missing. Several checkpoints were set up to nab the two. At 4.45 am, the motorcycle-borne youth approached Thanamandi town and on seeing the checkpoint, they opened fire using the stolen rifle.

No one was injured in the firing, sources said.

