J&K: Travel restrictions in parts of Doda district

Doda district in Jammu and Kashmir (Source: Google maps)

The police on Thursday imposed travel restrictions in the high-altitude tourist areas and meadow-lands in the Bhadarwah Valley of Doda district in Jammu and Kashmir, sending people into a tizzy. They also conducted searches in the Miransahib area on the outskirts of Jammu after some people were seen moving in suspicious manner. “Restrictions have been imposed as these are high-altitude areas. We just want people to take permission before going to these areas,” Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Bhaderwah Brijesh Sharma said.

While officials said it was a security measure, locals said the step would affect tourism in Bhadarwah. A drumbeater read the order issued by the Bhadarwah police on restrictions and conditional visits to the famous tourist areas including Padri on the Bhadarwah-Chamba road, Seoj Dhar, Ramtund and Kailash Kund, local residents said.

The police did not cite any reason for the same, leading to confusion, they said. “The government is hell bent on vitiating the peaceful atmosphere to damage the prospects of tourism here,” President Travel Trade Association Tariq Choudhary said.

He said the businessmen community would take to the streets if the move was not withdrawn. “The news spread like a wildfire and several bookings got cancelled within minutes, resulting in a huge loss,” said Humayon Khan, the owner of Chinar Hotel and Restaurant Sungli Tourist Resort.

Meanwhile, in Jammu, the police conducted searches in the Miran Sahib area in the R S Pura tehsil after locals informed about some people moving in suspicious manner.

