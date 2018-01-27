J&K: Two killed in alleged firing by security forces in Shopian

Army opened fire after youth resorted to stone pelting in Shopian. (File) Army opened fire after youth resorted to stone pelting in Shopian. (File)

At least two civilians were killed after the army allegedly opened fire on protesters at Ganawpora in South Kashmir’s Shopian district. According to locals, the army opened fire after youth resorted to stone pelting in the area. Security forces fired a few rounds in the air to chase the protesters away. Fresh protests erupted after the firing incident. Senior officials have rushed to spot.

This is a developing story, more details awaited

