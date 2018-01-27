Latest News
J&K: Two killed in alleged firing by security forces in Shopian

Unconfirmed reports say that one of the injured civilians succumbed to his injuries. Senior officials have rushed to spot.

By: Express News Service | Srinagar | Updated: January 27, 2018 5:55 pm
Army opened fire after youth resorted to stone pelting in Shopian. (File)
At least two civilians were killed after the army allegedly opened fire on protesters at Ganawpora in South Kashmir’s Shopian district. According to locals, the army opened fire after youth resorted to stone pelting in the area. Security forces fired a few rounds in the air to chase the protesters away. Fresh protests erupted after the firing incident. Senior officials have rushed to spot.

This is a developing story, more details awaited 

