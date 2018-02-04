J&K: Four soldiers, including Army Captain, killed in Pakistani firing in Rajouri district

Earlier in the day, a 15-year-old girl was injured after Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked mortar shelling, (File Photo) Earlier in the day, a 15-year-old girl was injured after Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked mortar shelling, (File Photo)

Four Indian soldiers, including an Army Captain, were killed and another along with two children were injured as Pakistani troops on Sunday resorted to unprovoked mortar shelling and small arms fire at various places along the Line of Control in Poonch and Rajouri districts of Jammu and Kashmir. Official sources confirmed that there have been four fatal casualties on the Indian side in Bhimber Gali sector of Poonch district. However, details were awaited.

The injured civilians have been identified as Gulnaz Begum, 15, of Islamabad and Yasir Arif, 6, of Shahpur, and sources said both sustained splinter injuries. An Army jawan too was injured in shelling at Shahpur, sources said.

Pointing out that Pakistani shelling started around 11.15 am in Shahpur area, sources said it spread to Balakote sector in Mendhar and Manjakote in adjoining Rajouri disitrict. The mortar shells were aimed at even near residential areas, sources said, adding that the Indian Army was retaliating strongly and effectively.

The shelling across the LoC comes two days after Border Security Force personnel in Samba district foiled an infiltration bid from across the International Border. Sources attributed continued incidents of ceasefire violation by Pakistan to growing desperation across the border to push maximum number of militants into Jammu and Kashmir.

On Thursday night, alert Border Security Force personnel had foiled an infiltration attempt by a group of militants, who under cover fire of Pakistani Rangers across the International Border had tried to sneak into in Samba district. The Pakistani troops also had resorted to mortar shelling in Nowshera and Keri sectors also the same night.

Ever since the beginning of 2018, there has been a spurt in incidents of ceasefire violation by Pakistan, both along the International Border and the LoC. Fourteen people, including BSF and Army personnel, have been killed and over 50 others injured in Pakistani mortar shelling, which has also led to huge loss of property along the borders in Jammu region. In view of the escalation along the borders, the administration has already ordered closure of schools falling within the firing range of Pakistan. Sources said in retaliatory fire by BSF and Army troops, loss of life and property on the Pakistani side have been heavier.

