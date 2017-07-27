J&K: Terrorists open fire at joint party of Army & police, 2 injured

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 27, 2017 10:12 pm
Terrorists on Thursday opened fire upon a joint party of Army & Police which was returning from cordon & search operation at Shopian district’s Materbugh, news agency ANI reported.
According to a report by Greater Kashmir, at least two army men were injured. However, there has been no official confirmation on the same. Militants attacked an army party of 62 RR.
More details awaited
