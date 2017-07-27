J&K: Terrorists open fire at joint party of Army & police, 2 injured

Bihar Politics
Terrorists on Thursday opened fire upon a joint party of Army & Police which was returning from cordon & search operation at Shopian district's Materbugh.

kashmir, kashmir firing, kashmir military firing, Shopian army attack, Shopian army men fire, indian express news, india news At least two army men were injured in a militant attack in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday night.
Terrorists on Thursday opened fire upon a joint party of Army & Police which was returning from cordon & search operation at Shopian district’s Materbugh, news agency ANI reported.

According to a report by Greater Kashmir, at least two army men were injured. However, there has been no official confirmation on the same. Militants attacked an army party of 62 RR.

More details awaited

