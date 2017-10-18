Diwali 2017
J&K: Terrorists gun down police officer in Pulwama

Tral police officer killing: This comes two days after terrorists gunned down a former sarpanch in Shopian.

A police officer was shot dead by terrorists at his residence in Tral area of Jammu & Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Wednesday, ANI reported. The terrorists fired at SPO Haleem Gujjar at his residence in Gutroo village of Tral area, 36 kms from the state capital, killing him on the spot, a police official said.

The militants escaped from the scene after carrying out the attack, he said, adding a manhunt has been launched for
the assailants.

This comes two days after terrorists gunned down a former sarpanch in Shopian. The sarpanch’s house was set on fire the next day.

