J&K teen, two militants killed

Two militants were killed during a security operation in Saigund village of Shopian district on Wednesday afternoon. A 17-year-old boy was also killed and two girls were injured in the crossfire.

The Army and police launched an operation in the village on Tuesday afternoon after militants opened fire on the forces. As the operation was underway, villagers started throwing stones at security personnel. Security personnel then resorted to teargas shelling and opened fire on the protesters, which Shakir Ahmad and two girls injured.

Shakir, who received bullet injury in his chest, succumbed to his injuries in the hospital, while the two girls were shifted to Srinagar hospital.

“Unfortunately one boy was also killed in the crossfire and two women sustained injuries,’’ Director General of Police S P Vaid said, adding that the search operation is still on.

