J&K: Tassaduq Mufti to be sworn in today

Tassaduq Mufti, the younger brother of Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, will be sworn in as a member of the council of ministers on Thursday in the Jammu Raj Bhavan at 11 am, sources said.

Tassaduq was nominated to the State Legislative Council by Governor N N Vohra last week against a vacancy caused by the resignation of Yuvraj Vikramaditya Singh. Singh resigned from the Upper House of the State Legislature and the People’s Democratic Party.

Tassaduq, who returned to the state after the death of his father Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, had recently resigned as coordinator of the Chief Minister’s Grievance Cell. He is likely to get the tourism portfolio.

Sources said that one more person is likely to be sworn in as minister along with Tassaduq. Former revenue minister Javed Mustafa Mir, a PDP legislator from Chadoora, is the front-runner of various names doing the rounds, they added.

With this, the PDP will also exhaust its quota of members in the council of ministers. Its strength will rise to its maximum limit of 25.

Its ruling ally BJP has 11 members in the council of ministers. Sources said the induction of two more leaders into the council of ministers may lead to portfolio changes among the PDP ministers.

