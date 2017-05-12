J&K: Tasaduq Mufti is CM’s grievance cell coordinator

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti with brother Syed Tasaduq Hussain (Source: PTI/File) Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti with brother Syed Tasaduq Hussain (Source: PTI/File)

The J&K government on Thursday appointed Tasaduq Mufti, brother of Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, as Coordinator of the CM’s Grievance Cell.

Tasaduq formally joined PDP in January, before which he took interest in governance issues. He was the PDP candidate from Anantnag Lok Sabha seat, for which elections have been deferred by the Election Commission of India.

A spokesman said Tasaduq was appointed as the Coordinator of CM’s Grievance Cell to ensure good governance and responsive administration. He will not draw any salary or perks and his job will purely be on honourary basis.

The spokesman said that Tasaduq will oversee the outcome and resolution of specific grievances/complaints registered with the cell.

