J&K talks: Dineshwar Sharma meets delegations in Baramulla

Dineshwar Sharma, the Centre’s special envoy in Jammu and Kashmir, on Tuesday visited Baramulla and met more than two dozen delegations from various parts of north Kashmir.

Two prominent bodies of north Kashmir, Baramulla Traders Federation and Bar Association Baramulla, stayed away.

Sharma, on his third visit to Kashmir, met the delegations at Dak Bungalow, Baramulla. He held closed-door meetings with local leaders of the Congress, PDP, Peoples Conference, BJP and groups of students and members of social organisations.

The PDP delegation reminded Sharma about the state government’s promises to the people while framing the Agenda of Alliance. “We told them that promises of the Agenda of Alliance have not been fulfilled, and that is a reason for hostility in the Valley,’’ said a PDP leader.

Traders Federation Baramulla secretary Tariq Ahmad Mughloo said his body doesn’t have the mandate to discuss political issues, so they stayed away from the meeting.

Sharma will visit Jammu on Wednesday.

