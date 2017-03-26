J&K: Suspected militants snatch AK-47 from constable; one arrested

A week ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Udhampur district in Jammu and Kashmir for inaugurating the country’s longest Chenani-Nashri road tunnel, the state police launched a massive manhunt to nab suspected militants who escaped after snatching an AK-47 rifle from a police constable at Tawi bridge last night.

One of the suspect has been arrested and his motorcycle was seized. He has been identified as Masrool Ahmad, son of Abdul Rashid of Ratnipora, Shopian. Ahmad told the police that he was accompanied by Asif, son of Mohammad Ali Shah of Banpora, Shopian. He is still absconding with the AK rifle. The police, however, suspect that they could be several other accomplices. The duo arrived in Jammu a few days ago, sources said, adding that questioning was in progress to find out their purpose of visit, besides the people and places they visited.

Identifying the police constable from whom they snatched the AK rifle as Mohammad Hanief, 50, sources said that he was deployed with Anjuman Minhaje Rasool (S) chairman Maulana Syed Athar Dehlavi, who had reached Jammu after visiting Kashmir last evening. After Dehalvi retired to his room in the state guest house around 9.30 pm, the constable left on foot for the District Police Lines near Bikram Chowk.

However, when he reached near Tawi bridge near Dogra Chowk, some suspects struck his head from behind with a stick. They also threw chilli powder in his eyes and fled after snatching the AK rifle from him.

While the injured cop was admitted in the Government Medical College Hospital, police parties swung into action and apprehended one of the suspect along with motorcycle.

