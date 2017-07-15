Latest News
  • J&K: Suspected militants lob grenades at CRPF patrolling party in Kulgam, jawan injured

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 15, 2017 5:52 pm
One CRPF jawan was injured when suspected militants on Saturday lobbed grenades at a police and CRPF patrolling party in Kulgam’s Laroo sector in Jammu and Kashmir, as per reports in ANI. Meanwhile, a suspect has been apprehended from the spot and interrogation is underway.

Quoting preliminary information, he said the grenade blast left Assistant Sub-Inspector Rajinder Singh injured. The whole area was immediately cordoned off and a hunt was launched to nab the attackers, the official said. The injured officer was shifted to a hospital.

No militant outfit has so far claimed responsbility for the incident.

