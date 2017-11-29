J&K survey finds 108 villages in state without power

About 75 Lakh LEDs have been distributed among the consumers of Jammu and Kshmir. (File0 About 75 Lakh LEDs have been distributed among the consumers of Jammu and Kshmir. (File0

Over 100 villages are without power supply in Jammu and Kashmir, officials have informed a Legislative Council panel. The Power Development Department officials have informed the Department Related Standing Committee (DRSC) of J&K Legislative Council that during a survey it was found that 108 villages in the state were without power.

A meeting of the DRSC was held here yesterday under the Chairmanship of MLC Ramesh Arora to review the functioning of Power Development Department (PDD). Legislators, Rani Gargi Blowria, Saif-ud-Din Bhat and Vibod Gupta, attended the meeting and gave suggestions to further improve the functioning of the PDD.

As per official statistics available, 2.71 lakh households in rural areas of the state are without electric power. Out of the total 12.92 lakh rural households, 10.21 lakh rural house-holds have been electrified by October end this year, according to official figures.

Thirty four villages have been electrifified from April 2015 to October 2017 in the state. Meanwhile, a detailed discussion was also held on regularisation of 400 daily wagers working in the State Power Development Corporation (SPDC) and the Chairman of the Committee asked the concerned authorities to take steps for speedy regularisation of these workers, an official spokesman said.

Giving details about the process of regularisation of these daily wagers, Managing Director SPDC Shah Faisal said that this matter has already been taken up with the finance department. While taking stock of the ongoing power projects in the state, the meeting was informed that the construction work on all projects is taking place at a fast pace and directions have already been given to the executing agencies to expedite the work for timely completion of work. The meeting was also informed that about 75 Lakh LEDs have been distributed among the consumers of the state. Fifty three per cent metering in households has been done in the Jammu region, so far, the meeting was told.

