J&K: ‘Suddenly shelling ripped through our settlement, injuring scores’

Villagers check a mortar shell in Kathua . (Express Photo: Kamleshwar Singh) Villagers check a mortar shell in Kathua . (Express Photo: Kamleshwar Singh)

Utensils perforated by shrapnel of exploding mortar bombs that were fired by Pakistan Rangers lay outside mud hutments. Some distance away, vultures descended to feed on the carcasses of livestock that had died in the intense shelling which this Gujjar settlement suffered on the morning of January 19.

Makhan Ali, a resident of this settlement in Hiranagar, less than 1,000 metres from the International Border, said: “There was no small-arms firing which could have given some notion of what was in store. There had been sporadic firing through the night but it did not affect us. All of a sudden at 8.30 am, the shelling ripped through our settlement, injuring scores of residents and killing or maiming our buffaloes.”

Hiranagar, in the Kathua district of Jammu, is 40 km from Jammu city.

One estimate is that 20-25 mortar bombs rained in and around the settlement in three hours. The entire area bears the signs of the ordnance which exploded on impact. Some did not. An unexploded bomb lay buried behind a hut and was marked with sandbags around it. “The Army will send someone to take care of it,” Makhan said.

Six persons suffered injuries in the mortar shelling. Some were admitted to the health centre in Hiranagar or a hospital in Kathua. A seriously injured girl was taken to Jammu. Her right arm was almost severed. The entire IB with Pakistan from Kathua to Akhnoor has seen heavy exchange of fire between the BSF and Pakistan Rangers that killed at least 10 people.

Around nine buffaloes have died in the shelling, two were injured. Deep gashes in their stomachs caused by splinters caused excessive bleeding. The animals had no place to run to as they were inside their enclosed feeding areas. “Selling milk is our main work and these losses are very heavy for us,” said Maskeen, a resident.

A short distance away, residents of Manihari village are counting their blessings where no one suffered serious injury despite the heavy shelling. Four houses were damaged and nearby fields and a road are pock-marked with signs of explosions.

“This is the first time since 2002 that such shelling took place in our village,” said Jagdish Lal.

He had a narrow escape on the night of January 19 when a bomb landed in his courtyard. “I was inside the house with my wife and three daughters. We ran into a room in the rear to protect ourselves since as are no bunkers in the village,” said Lal, a daily wager.

The village which has nearly 500 residents appeared deserted. “Exchange of rifle fire happens off and on but that never affected our village. The bullets fly overhead. But this time the shelling came right into the village,” said Yashpal. The roof of his house is damaged.

The villagers demand that bunkers be built by the government. “The officials have promised several times that bunkers will be built but nothing has happened…. We are right on the zero line and we cannot just abandon our homes and leave when firing takes place. Who will take care of our livestock?” asked Chanderbhan, another daily wager.

The government has announced closure of schools within 5 km of the border.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App