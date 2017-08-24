J&K students disrupt police cricket match

A cricket match was being held at the high-security playground of Government Degree College in Khanabal, Anantnag, on Wednesday morning (Google Map) A cricket match was being held at the high-security playground of Government Degree College in Khanabal, Anantnag, on Wednesday morning (Google Map)

Students of Government Degree College in south Kashmir’s Anantnag disrupted a cricket match organised by J&K Police on Wednesday, as they thought that the Tricolour would be hoisted on their campus. Following this, the students also clashed with the police and set a podium and tents on fire. A cricket match was being held at the high-security playground of Government Degree College in Khanabal, Anantnag, on Wednesday morning. The college students suddenly entered the playground and started hurling stones at the policemen guarding the venue.

As the police fired tear smoke shells and tried to disperse them, more students joined in. They also set the podium on fire and burnt down some tents set up by the police on the playground. The cricket match is part of the sports festival organised by the J&K Police in every district of the Valley. Police had chosen the Degree College playground as the venue as it falls under a high-security zone.

A student of the college told The Indian Express that the students were enraged as they thought that the police are planning to unfurl the Tricolour on the ground. A professor of the college said the clashes started almost half-an-hour after the match had started. “The police showed restraint and used mild force”. Anantnag SSP Altaf Khan said, “Since the tents were synthetic, they immediately caught fire.”

