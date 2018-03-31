J&K: SPO killed, another injured in two separate militant attacks

Forces cordon Khanabal area in south Kashmir after SPO was fired by unidentified gunmen (Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi) Forces cordon Khanabal area in south Kashmir after SPO was fired by unidentified gunmen (Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi)

A Special Police Officer (SPO) was killed and another injured in two separate attacks by militants in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday. Earlier in the day, unidentified gunmen targeted a policeman in Anantnag’s Khanbal area. The cop identified as Tirlok Singh received serious injuries and was shifted to Srinagar hospital. A police spokesperson said that Singh was on traffic duty when he was fired upon by the militants in Anantnag. ‘The police has taken up investigation and case has been registered.’’

In another incident, unidentified gunmen attacked a civilian, identified as Mohammad Ashraf Mir, near Muran chowk in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district. Mir suffered serious injuries in the attack and succumbed before he could reach hospital. Locals said that Mir was a former militant and was presently working as an SPO in the Jammu and Kashmir Police. Police spokesman, however, termed him a civilian. “We are investigating the case,’’ he said.

On Thursday, an SPO was killed and his wife was injured when unidentified gunmen attacked them at Bijbhera. READ | Militants gun down SPO in Anantnag; Army patrol in Shopian attacked

In another incident, a militant was injured in a gunbattle between army and militants in Shopian. On the same evening, a school teacher was also injured when unidentified gunmen attacked him. So far no militant group has claimed responsibility for these attacks.

Five such attacks have taken place in the last two days and police is blaming militants for these back to back attacks.

