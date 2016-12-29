J&K: SP Vaid appointed Director General of Police

THE JAMMU and Kashmir government on Wednesday appointed S P Vaid the new Director General of Police of the state. Vaid is currently DG (law and order) and will replace K Rajendra Kumar, who was appointed in May 2014 and given an extension of three months to crack down on stone-pelters. The state Cabinet, which met in Jammu Wednesday evening approved the appointment.

As first reported by The Indian Express, Vaid’s appointment was being considered by both the Centre and state. The state government in consultation with the Ministry of Home Affairs approved Vaid’s appointment as it wanted the top officer to take charge while the situation is under control in the Valley.

WATCH | Encounter Between Security Forces & Terrorists In Jammu & Kashmir’s Bandipora Area

Vaid was chosen ahead of his senior S K Mishra, a 1985-batch officer, as the ruling PDP-BJP in the state was in favour of appointing a local officer. Another IPS officer whose name was being considered was S M Sahai, a 1987-batch officer, who was earlier in-charge of Intelligence in J&K. He was recently transferred to Delhi.

On March 3, 2016, Vaid was promoted to the rank of DG and appointed DGP (Prisons). On September 8, he was transferred and posted as Special DG (Coordination and Law & Order). As IGP, Jammu, Vaid had supervised an operation to regain control of the high-security Kot Bhawal jail after around 300 militants detained there turned violent. He survived two assassination attempts by militants in 1990 and in 1999a.