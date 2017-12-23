J-K: Army Major, two soldiers killed in Pakistan firing along LoC in Rajouri

The casualties took place when Pakistani troops opened fire at the Indian Army patrol in Keri sector. (AP Photo/File) The casualties took place when Pakistani troops opened fire at the Indian Army patrol in Keri sector. (AP Photo/File)

Three army men including a Major were killed and another injured in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Keri sector of Rajouri district on Saturday afternoon.

An Udhampur-based defence ministry spokesperson confirmed the casualties saying that more details will follow. The deceased personnel have been identified as–Major Prafulla, Sepoy Pargarh and Sepoy Gurmeet Singh of 2 Sikh battalion and the injured is identified as NK Gurmeet Singh.

Sources said that casualties took place when Pakistani troops suddenly opened fire on an Indian Army patrol moving on its Indian side of the LoC in Keri sector around 12.15 pm. However, it could not be immediately known whether there had been any retaliation from the Indian side. Sources also said the army patrol was moving at Bratgala in Chingus area.

Though there had been stray incidents of firing from Pakistani troops on forward Indian positions along the LoC in adjoining Nowshera sector, the latest ceasefire at such a scale has come after nearly a month. On November 16, the Pakistani troops had resorted to mortar shelling in Shahpur and Degwar areas of Poonch forcing the district administration to order the closure of schools in Gulpur and Nakarkote areas, which are near the border, as a precautionary measure.

At least a dozen people including civilians and soldiers have been killed in nearly 300 incidents of ceasefire violations along the border in 2017 so far. In 2016, there were 228 such incidents.

The escalation along the borders had led to suspension of cross LoC travel and trade on Poonch-Rawalakote road through Chakkan Da Bagh for nearly four months, besides migration of a large number of people from villages near LoC in Nowshera sector. Though travel and trade between two sides have resumed last week, those having migrated from their native places are yet to return home.

