J&K snowfall: Over 70 stranded people rescued from Surankote

Over 70 people, stranded after heavy rains and snowfall at Surankote in Jammu and Kashmir, were rescued on Tuesday, police said.

The commuters, including 42 labourers from outside the state, were trapped at Chatapani-Pushana near Peer Ki Gali on Monday due to heavy snowfall in the upper reaches of Surankote, Station House Officer of Surankote police station Anzar Mir said.

They were evacuated and taken to a company base camp at Bufliaz, he said. Peer Ki Gali along the Mughal road, connecting Kashmir with the twin districts of Poonch and Rajouri, has been experiencing heavy snowfall since Monday.

The road was closed on Sunday evening as a precautionary measure following a weather forecast that predicted moderate to heavy snowfall and rains in wide parts of Jammu and Kashmir from December 11 to 15. The inclement weather, which resulted in considerable drop in the day temperature, also led to the suspension of helicopter and battery car service at the famous Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine in Trikuta Mountains, officials said.

However, the pilgrimage to the shrine was on despite heavy rains. The present weather conditions in J&K are likely to continue till Thursday due to a western disturbance over the state, according to the meteorological (MeT) office.

