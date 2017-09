J&K: A police vehicle was set on fire in Anantnag, injuring at least six cops and two officers. (Source: ANI) J&K: A police vehicle was set on fire in Anantnag, injuring at least six cops and two officers. (Source: ANI)

Six policemen and two officers were injured on Friday when a police vehicle was set ablaze in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag, reported ANI. There were no information on the persons responsible for the incident. The situation is now under control.

This is a developing story. More details awaited.

