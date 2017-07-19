J&K situation improving, Govt tells Lok Sabha

Mehbooba Mufti (AP Photo) Mehbooba Mufti (AP Photo)

The Centre on Tuesday claimed that the law and order situation in J&K is improving, as per reports received from the state government. In a written statement before Lok Sabha, the Ministry of Home Affairs said 583 cases of unrest have been registered this year as against 2,897 cases last year. The stone-pelting incidents also reduced in 2017, the government said. As many as 664 cases of stone-pelting were recorded this year against 2,808 in 2016, it said. According to the statement, 172 incidents of violence by terrorists were recorded in the state till July 9, 2017, as compared to 322 incidents in 2016. The number of terrorists eliminated this year stands at 95. The infiltration bids have, however, seen a rise this year. As against 18 attempts recorded last year, 42 were recorded this year till June.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App