Shopian ambush: Ghulam Mohiudin Rather planned voluntary retirement for parents

Shazida Akthar, 26, had not spoken a word other than mumbling her husband Lance Naik Ghulam Mohiudin Rather’s name since learning that he had been killed in an ambush in Shopian on Thursday. “My sister is in shock… I have no words to console her,’’ said Akhtar’s brother, Nazir Ahmad Negroo, as mourners kept pouring in and holding the couple’s son, Ahil, 2, in their laps one by one. Negroo said that the family had lost everything with Rather’s death. “He… looked after his ailing parents and a divorcee sister.’’ He added that the couple had spend just a few months together since getting married four years back. “He was always away on duty.’’

Rather’s uncle, Mohammad Iqbal, recalled his nephew’s regular video calls to his wife and son. “Through video calls he would try to compensate for his absence.’’ Iqbal said that Ahil has no idea why people are visiting them. “He has just learnt words like papa. He keeps repeating them.’’

Rather, 35, had joined the Army 15 years back. He planned to take voluntary retirement after completing 16-year service to spend more time with his ailing father Ghulam Mohammad, 70, and mother, Mala, who is recovering from a tumour removal. “He (Rather) wanted to give all comforts to his parents and family, but his life was cut short,’’ said Iqbal.

Hundreds of people, including Army officers, attended Rather’s funeral on Thursday. There is no militant presence in Rather’s village while 20 villagers have joined the Army recently.