J&K separatist leaders barred from seminar at Geelani’s house

Syed Ali Shah Geelani. Syed Ali Shah Geelani.

Separatist leaders Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Yasin Malik were on Thursday barred by authorities from participating in a seminar at the residence of Syed Ali Shah Geelani.

A spokesman said that police arrived at the Nigeen residence of Hurriyat chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and placed him in detention. He later tweeted, “Placed under #HouseArrest as i was about to leave for a seminar at Geelani Sb’s house to pay tributes to #ImamHussain(RA)& MartyrsOfKarbala”.

An official said, “Malik reached outside the residence of Hurriyat (G) chairman Syed Ali Geelani in Hyderpora where the seminar was being held. He was not allowed to enter and was asked to leave.”

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Khan on Wednesday said it has been already made clear at various levels that all traditional Muharram processions would be allowed as per the past practice, for which arrangements have already been made by the administration.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App