Encounter underway in Sopore after inputs of militants’ presence

Forces during a search operation after dozens of rusted grenades and bullets were recovered during excavation in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday. (File/PTI Photo) Forces during a search operation after dozens of rusted grenades and bullets were recovered during excavation in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday. (File/PTI Photo)

An encounter is underway between the security forces and militants in Baramulla’s Sopore, as reported by ANI. The forces were conducting a search operation in the area on Saturday morning after receiving inputs of the presence of militants in the area. More details awaited.

This comes hours before the Union Home Minister’s four-day visit to the state beginning today. Singh is scheduled to meet Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and the Governor N N Vohr. He will travel to Srinagar, Anantnag, Jammu and Rajouri and meet with the members of civil society, businessmen and local politicians.

The minister will chair a meeting of security officers of the Army, paramilitary forces and state police in Srinagar. The top officials will brief him about the situation at the Line of Control and the Valley. The minister on Friday said he was going to Kashmir with an open mind and was willing to meet all those who wanted to meet him. “We want a resolution to the problems,” he had earlier told reporters in New Delhi.

However, former Jammu and Kashmir CM Farooq Abdullah on Friday had said that, “I have no expectation at all. He will come, he will meet as he had done before. He led a delegation of MPs (earlier). What happened to that delegation and their recommendations? Nothing happened and I expect nothing to happen now.”

