J&K: Security forces foil infiltration bid, kill three militants in Machhil sector

Security forces foil infiltration bid at the border. (representational image) Security forces foil infiltration bid at the border. (representational image)

Three militants were killed in Jammu-Kashmir’s Machhil sector as security forces foiled an infiltration bid on Wednesday morning. Troops noticed suspicious movement along the LoC in Macchil sector in Kupwara district and challenged the infiltrators, an Army official said. Three militants were killed in the ensuing gunfight, he said. A search operation is currently underway.

More details are awaited.

