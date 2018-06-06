Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 06, 2018
J&K: Security forces foil infiltration bid, kill three militants in Machhil sector

 Troops noticed suspicious movement along the LoC in Macchil sector in Kupwara district and challenged the infiltrators, an Army official said.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 6, 2018 9:58:21 am
A total of 42 people, including 21 security personnel, have been killed so far in cross- border firing and mortar shelling this year. Security forces foil infiltration bid at the border. (representational image)
Three militants were killed in Jammu-Kashmir’s Machhil sector as security forces foiled an infiltration bid on Wednesday morning. Troops noticed suspicious movement along the LoC in Macchil sector in Kupwara district and challenged the infiltrators, an Army official said. Three militants were killed in the ensuing gunfight, he said. A search operation is currently underway.

More details are awaited.

