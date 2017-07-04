Bandipora search op: Security forces cordon off Ajas area, militants suspected to be trapped

Ajas area in Bandipora district of J&K. Google Maps Ajas area in Bandipora district of J&K. Google Maps

Security forces on Tuesday began cordon and search operation in Ajas area of Bandipora district in Jammu and Kashmir, as reported by news agency ANI. The operation began over suspicion of militants trapped in the area. There have been no reports of any exchange of fire so far.

Meanwhile, search operation in Pulwama continued on Tuesday morning after two militants were killed by the security personnel in a combat on Monday. The body of a third militant was recovered from the area on Tuesday morning.

A 12-hour-joint operation was carried out by the J&K police, CRPF and Army after inputs on the presence of militants in Behmoona village of Pulwama district.

Three elite para commandos of the Army were also injured in the encounter. Also, several civilians suffered injuries as the security personnel used force to disperse the protesters who had gathered in the area and threw stones at them.

The militants killed in operation were identified as Kifayat Ahmad and Jahangir Ahmad. More details are awaited.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd