J&K: School bus pelted with stones during Shopian shutdown, two students injured

Two schoolchildren were injured when their school bus was pelted with stones in south Kashmir’s Shopian on Wednesday morning. Police sources said that a bus belonging to Rainbow International School came under attack in Zavoora area of Shopian. Some of the bus windows sustained damaged, resulting in injuries to the two schoolchildren. The injured students were immediately rushed to a hospital where one of them was discharged while another, a class II student, was referred to Srinagar for further treatment.

Shopian district was observing a shutdown on Wednesday against the killing of two militants, including a commander Sameer Tiger, and a civilian in an encounter at Drabgam in neighbouring Pulwama district. Jammu-Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti condemned the attack and said the perpetrators will be punished. “Shocked & angered to hear of the attack on a school bus in Shopian. The perpetrators of this senseless & cowardly act will be brought to justice,” she tweeted.

