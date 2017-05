A bus carrying around 40 school students fell into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, news agency ANI reported on Thursday. The bus reportedly rolled down into the gorge near Poonch’s Mughal Road while on its way from Rajouri’s Manjakote. Many casualties are feared, the report added. The incident happened at a remote area.

