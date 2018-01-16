J&K rural development minister offers to resign over graft charges

Jammu-Kashmir Rural Development Minister, Abdul Haq Khan, Tuesday offered to resign if corruption charges levelled against him by a Congress MLA regarding the implementation of a central government-sponsored scheme are proven true.

“Mein ministry se hi nahi, memberi se be istifa de donga. Member koi bhi saboot pesh kare (I will not only quit the ministry but also resign from membership of the House. Let the MLA give some evidence in support of his allegations),” Khan said in the state legislative assembly.

He made the statement after Congress MLA Vikar Rasool alleged malpractice in the implementation of MGNREGA scheme.

Unsatisfied with the Kahn’s reply, Rasool along with other Congress members staged a walkout from the assembly, saying that it is the job of the government to gather evidence.

“I am serious about my words. There are Rs 9 crore liabilities pending in my district for the past two years even as MGNREGA makes it clear that the workers should be paid within 15 days,” Viqar Rasool said outside the House.

