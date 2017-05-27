J&K: Rs 15 lakh looted from ATM in Kupwara district

Burglars looted Rs 15 lakh from an ATM in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district, police said on Saturday. The burglars looted the money from a J&K Bank ATM in Unisoo village in Langate area late Friday night.

“An FIR has been lodged and investigations are on,” a police official said.

Fearing robbery attempts by gunmen, the authorities of J&K Bank have been carrying on cashless operations of some of its branches in south Kashmir areas.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now