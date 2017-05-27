Latest News
J&K: Rs 15 lakh looted from ATM in Kupwara district

The burglars looted the money from a J&K Bank ATM in Unisoo village in Langate area late Friday night.

Updated: May 27, 2017 1:09 pm

Burglars looted Rs 15 lakh from an ATM in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district, police said on Saturday. The burglars looted the money from a J&K Bank ATM in Unisoo village in Langate area late Friday night.

“An FIR has been lodged and investigations are on,” a police official said.

Fearing robbery attempts by gunmen, the authorities of J&K Bank have been carrying on cashless operations of some of its branches in south Kashmir areas.

