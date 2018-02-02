J&K: Restrictions imposed in Srinagar, Shopian to prevent separatist march

The Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL)is headed by Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani. (File Photo) The Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL)is headed by Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani. (File Photo)

Authorities imposed restrictions in Srinagar and Shopian districts on Friday to prevent a separatist-called march in protest of the killing of five civilians over the last few days. Police said restrictions under Section 144 of the Code Of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) have been imposed in Rainawari, Nowhatta, M.R.Gunj, Safakadal, Khanyar, Maisuma and Kralkhud in Srinagar.

The District Magistrate has also imposed restrictions in the Shopian town to maintain law and order. The Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL), headed by Hurriyat leaders Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Mirwaiz Umer Farooq and Yasin Malik, have called for the protest march to Shopian to express solidarity with the people there. The march was called after five persons were killed in the Shopian district in violent incidents.

Three civilians were killed in army firing in Ganowpora village on January 27, when a stone-pelting mob attacked an army convoy in the village.A 10-year-old boy died in a hospital on Thursday after he was injured in an explosion on January 25 when a debris clearing operation was in progress in the Shaigam village. While another civilian was killed on January 24, in a gunfight between security forces and militants in Shaigam village.

Jammu and Kashmir Police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were deployed in large numbers to maintain law and order in sensitive areas in the old city area. Security forces have also been deployed in strength in south Kashmir’s Shopian town.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App