J-K: Restrictions imposed in parts of Srinagar, Anantnag

A police official said restrictions have been imposed in seven police station areas of Srinagar and Anantnag town as a precautionary measure.

By: PTI | Srinagar | Published: December 15, 2017 12:06 pm
Authorities on Friday imposed restrictions in parts of Srinagar as well as Anantnag town to foil a proposed march by separatists to the south Kashmir district. A police official said restrictions have been imposed in seven police station areas of Srinagar and Anantnag town as a precautionary measure.

While restrictions under Section 144 CrPc have been imposed in Safakadal, Nowhatta, Rainawari, Khanyar and M R Gunj police station areas of the city, partial curbs were in force in Kralkhud and Maisuma areas, the official said.

He said curbs on the movement of people have also been imposed in Anantnag town.

The separatists have called for a public rally as a show of solidarity with the people of south Kashmir.

