J&K: Security forces engaged in Pulwama, encounter underway

The encounter and the subsequent killing of the militant commanders triggered massive protests across south Kashmir. (Representational/Express photo/Shuaib Masoodi) The encounter and the subsequent killing of the militant commanders triggered massive protests across south Kashmir. (Representational/Express photo/Shuaib Masoodi)

An encounter began in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir in the wee hours of Saturday, news agency ANI reported. The ongoing encounter takes place less than a week after the security forces gunned down five Hizbul Mujahideen militants at Badigam village in Shopian.

All five militants – Hizb commanders Saddam Padder, Bilal Mohand, Adil Malik and Tauseef Sheikh and Kashmir University assistant professor Mohammad Rafi Bhat – were killed and an Army personnel and a policeman injured at Badigam.

The encounter and the subsequent killing of the militant commanders triggered massive protests across south Kashmir. Five civilians were killed and over a hundred were injured when they clashed with police, army and paramilitary forces. The protesters also set on fire two vehicles of the Fire & Emergency Services in Shopian.

(This is a developing story, more details awaited)

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd