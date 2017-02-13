Jammu & Kashmir progress not possible till India, Pakistan have peace: PDP

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti. (PTI Photo) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti. (PTI Photo)

Jammu and Kashmir cannot progress and will not have peace unless India and Pakistan develop good relations, the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said in Jammu on Monday. Senior party leader and MP Muzaffar Hussain Baig, who made the comments, hoped that “good old days” of Indo-Pak bonhomie will be revived as both countries have a stake in peace. Addressing a state-level party meeting presided over by its vice president Sartaj Madani, Baig said PDP was committed to ensure early implementation of the Agenda of Alliance (AoA) framed with coalition partner BJP.

Baig said Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti herself is overseeing the progress made under AoA. He said her meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi sometime back is a manifest of sincerity of both the coalition partners, PDP and BJP, in the state to meet the genuine concerns of the people.

He referred to funding for two tunnels by the Centre as beginning of people-friendly approach of the Union government towards the state.

Contending that AoA stands guarantee to political stability in the state and meeting the aspirations of its people, Baig said while Mehbooba is pursuing the alliance’s agenda, BJP sees it as an opportunity to raise its stock in the Muslim-majority state.

In his address, Madani struck an emotional chord with the participants by invoking the legacy of party patron and former chief minister late Mufti Sayeed.

He said trade with Pakistan and revival of dialogue and reconciliation will remain key to a meaningful change in the state.

He urged the youth to cooperate in taking the state out of morass through peaceful means and hoped that sincere approach of the Mehooba-led government will get an acknowledgement sooner or later.