J&K: Probe into why couple left hospital with dead baby in a box

The Udhampur Deputy Commissioner Ravinder Kumar has ordered an inquiry into allegations that a couple from Sudhmahadev in the district carried home the body of their stillborn baby in a carton even when the hospital had seven ambulances at its disposal.

The inquiry will be conducted by a four member team headed by Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Subash Dogra, and it will have three senior doctors as members, Kumar said.

Identifying the couple as Shazia and Maskoor, sources said they reached Udhampur district hospital on Saturday midnight after the woman was referred from the Community Health Centre at Chenani. The woman delivered an already dead child on Sunday. Block Medical Officer, Chenani, Mohammad Yasin, said the doctor on duty offered them an ambulance. He said that initially the couple agreed but later insisted on going in the Maruti van in which they had come.

