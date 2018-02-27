J&K: Probe against govt official for ‘disrespecting’ national anthem

The J&K government has ordered an inquiry against a senior government official for allegedly showing disrespect to the national anthem at a literary and cultural event last week.

During the inaugural function of International Mother Language Day on February 21-23, Dr Iftikhar Ahmed, assistant editor Kashmiri Encyclopedia, allegedly did not stand up when the anthem was being sung. He is posted in the J&K Academy of Art, Culture and Languages in Srinagar. In a written explanation, Ahmed had said he could not stand during the national anthem as his health suddenly deteriorated.

