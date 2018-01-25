J&K: Principal threatened for sending students to Republic Day event

The militants ask the principal to issue an appeal to the students and teachers not to participate in the Republic Day function and is also forced to seek an apology from the people. (Photo for representational purpose) The militants ask the principal to issue an appeal to the students and teachers not to participate in the Republic Day function and is also forced to seek an apology from the people. (Photo for representational purpose)

A video has gone viral on social networking sites in which the principal of the government Girls Higher Secondary School, Pulwama, is being reprimanded by militants for sending students to Republic Day celebrations.

The two-and-a-half minute video shows the militants — whose faces are not visible — demanding an apology from the principal, Ghulam Mohammed Shiekh.

The principal then says that he had received a communication from higher authorities to send the girl students for participation in the Republic Day programme.

“I did it on the instructions of my senior officials from the department,’’ the principal is seen as pleading with the militants.

Later, the militants ask the principal to issue an appeal to the students and teachers not to participate in the Republic Day function and is also forced to seek an apology from the people.

The militants also tell the principal that they have “agents” within the police who will give all details about the participants. They threaten that if any student is found taking part in the event, they will set on fire their houses and kill them.

In the video clip, the principal also assures the militants that nobody from the school will participate in the function and seeks an apology from them.

SSP Pulwama Chowdhary Aslam said that the police have launched an investigation to identity the militants. “We are ascertaining the facts about the incident and the persons involved will be punished.”

