Jammu & Kashmir: Militants gun down SPO in Anantnag; Army patrol in Shopian attacked

The militants attacked the patroling party, injuring three of its members. (Representational) The militants attacked the patroling party, injuring three of its members. (Representational)

A special police officer (SPO) was shot dead and his wife was injured after militants opened fire at them at their residence in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, an official said.

“Militants fired upon SPO Mushtaq Ahmad Sheikh inside his residence at Katsoo in Bijbehara area of Anantnag district,” the police official said. The official added that while Sheikh was killed on spot, his wife Fareeda sustained injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

In a separate incident, a group of militants opened fire on an Army patrol in Shopian district, forcing security forces to launch an overnight search operation in the area.

A police official said that the area has been cordoned off and an operation is underway to track down the militants.

Meanwhile, in Kulgam, a man suffered bullet injuries after militants opened fire at him, an official said. The injured has been admitted to a local hospital and is undergoing treatment, the official added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd