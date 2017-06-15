J&K: Policeman dead after terrorists open fire in Kulgam district

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 15, 2017 6:20 pm
A policeman succumbed to injuries after terrorists opened fire on him in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Thursday, news agency PTI reports. The policeman has been recognised as Shabir Ahmad Dar.
A police official said that the cop was shot outside his residence at Bogund in Kulgam. He was then rushed to a local hospital but he did not survive.
More details awaited
