Latest News
  • J&K: Policeman dead after terrorists open fire in Kulgam district

J&K: Policeman dead after terrorists open fire in Kulgam district

Policeman Shabir Ahmad Dar succumbs to his injuries after he was fired upon by terrorists

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 15, 2017 6:20 pm
J&K fring, J&K policeman dies, terrorist firing, J&K terrorist firinng, indian express news, india news The cop was rushed to a local hospital but he did
not survive. (Source: ANI)
Top News

A policeman succumbed to injuries after terrorists opened fire on him in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Thursday, news agency PTI reports. The policeman has been recognised as Shabir Ahmad Dar.

A police official said that the cop was shot outside his residence at Bogund in Kulgam. He was then rushed to a local hospital but he did not survive.

More details awaited

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
  1. d
    dv1936
    Jun 15, 2017 at 6:30 pm
    God bless art 370
    Reply
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Jun 15: Latest News