J&K Police warns cadres of action in case of bigamy

If you indulge in bigamy, you run the risk of losing increment of at least one year. This warning has been issued by Jammu and Kashmir Police to its cadres in a circular in the wake of increasing incidents of second marriages by the cops. As per the circular, it has been observed that conducting second marriage without adopting due procedure as laid down in the Government Employees Service Conduct Rules is on rise as far as police officers, officials are concerned.

“Since (the) same is a serious misconduct and is having adverse impact on the welfare of the concerned family, i.e. first wife and children, it warrants stern departmental action,” says the circular issued by Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Jammu and Kashmir Armed Police, L Mohanti.

It said it has been found that lenient punishments are being awarded to such delinquent officers, officials which are not appropriate, commensurating with their guilt.

“It is therefore enjoined upon all the competent authorities that suitable, commensurate punishments may be awarded to the officers against whom allegations of second marriage without proper permission are established during the course of enquiry,” the circular said.

“It would be advisable if punishment of forfeiture of increment for at least one year is awarded to such police officers to check this menace”, it said.

Mohanti said the circular has been issued to ensure officers and officials follow the due procedure as laid down in the Government Employees Service Conduct Rules.

“There is an increasing phenomenon of second marriages by the cops.. It is a serious misconduct of Government Employees Service Conduct Rules 1971.

You cannot leave your first wife and child in lurch. It warrants stern action,? he said.