J&K Police tops list of gallantry medal winners, gets 32 out of 100

Jammu and Kashmir Police tops the list of winners of the President’s Police Medal for Gallantry this year, accounting for 32 of the 100 medals being awarded on the occasion of Republic Day. The Home Ministry said that 597 police medals would also be awarded this year — 85 per cent of which went to police officers from lower ranks.

Officials also clarified that the gallantry awards announced this year were related to acts of bravery performed by policemen in 2014 and 2015. A senior Home Ministry official said, “The awards this year are in recognition of distinguished service rendered by police personnel who work in adverse conditions.”

Sub-Inspector Nazir Ahmad Kuchey, from Jammu and Kashmir, was awarded two gallantry medals for his role in two encounters in 2014 and 2015. In both the cases, J&K Police claimed to have gunned down Pakistani militants in joint operations with the Army.

After J&K, the CRPF accounts for the most gallantry medals (16) followed by BSF (5) and SSB (1). Among the Left-Wing Extremism-affected states, Andhra Pradesh accounts for 12 gallantry medals while Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh account for 9 and 7, respectively. Ten constables from state police and CAPF will get gallantry medals posthumously, the ministry said.

From the Northeast, P Sanjoy Singh, an inspector from Manipur Police, will be awarded a gallantry medal along with three others from the state police. This is the seventh such award for Singh — one of the most decorated officials from the Northeast. In its citation, the state government said the police team killed two militants of United Revolutionary Front in January 2015 and seized a huge cache of arms and ammunition.

The Home Ministry also cleared gallantry medals for two CRPF constable whose recommendations were pending since 1992. Constables Rajesh Shukla and Randhir Singh killed Khalistan Commando Force militant Khajan Singh at Bholewal in Punjab after a long chase on September 12, 1992. Their names had been recommended by the CRPF director general.

According to an MHA statement, out of the 597 medal winners, 375 (62.8 per cent) were initially recruited as constables, 147 (24.6 per cent) were recruited as ASI/SI, 60 (10 per cent) as deputy SP/ assistant commandant and 15 (2.5 per cent) are IPS officers.